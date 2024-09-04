Gamescom 2024 highlights: New releases from Gearbox, Hangar 13, Pearl Abyss, and more

Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany, brought together gamers and developers from around the globe to showcase the next big titles in the gaming world. From surprise reveals to hands-on demos, the event was packed with excitement and anticipation. Whether you are a fan of looter shooters, RPGs, or strategy games, this year’s lineup promises something for everyone.

Here is a look at some of the most buzzworthy upcoming games and other exciting projects revealed at the event.

Borderlands 4

Release Date: To Be Announced

In a surprise reveal, Gearbox Software dropped a teaser trailer for the next installment in the Borderlands franchise. The details are cryptic, showcasing a dramatic collision of planets—one resembling Pandora, the world where Borderlands is set. In the aftermath, a robotic hand reaches out to pick up the signature raider mask. It has been years since the last Borderlands game, making this return to the looter shooter universe highly anticipated.

Mafia: The Old Country

Release Date: To Be Announced

A new Mafia game is on the horizon. Titled The Old Country, it channels strong Godfather 2 vibes with its setting in a vineyard in an old Italian town. Developer Hangar 13’s president, Nick Baynes, took the stage to announce the franchise’s return, aiming to explore the origins of the mafia. No release window has been set, but Baynes hinted at more details coming at this year’s The Game Awards.

Crimson Desert

Release Date: To Be Announced

We got hands-on with Crimson Desert, an upcoming action RPG from Korean developers Pearl Abyss. The game combines elements of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with a Game of Thrones-like atmosphere and features flashy combat reminiscent of Dragon’s Dogma meets SoulsBorne. The demo included a tense battle against a large grizzly snow monster, where you had to leap onto its back and hack at it while it tried to throw you off. With no release date yet, Crimson Desert is definitely one to watch.

Phantom Blade Zero

Release Date: To Be Announced

Among the best games showcased at the event, Phantom Blade Zero stands out. Currently serving as a tech and gameplay demo, the game is being shaped by active feedback. It combines the fast-paced, aggressive combat of Sekiro with flashy acrobatics, offering a visually stunning and intense experience. S-Game has crafted an incredible experience, making Phantom Blade Zero a standout title.

Masters of Albion

Release Date: To Be Announced

Veteran game developer Peter Molyneux returned to the stage with Masters of Albion, a game that harks back to his Populous and Dungeon Keeper roots. This tower defense and town-building game lets you manage a town and its denizens by day, preparing for nighttime monster attacks. It is the only game where you can create a bread sword. Molyneux’s return to his classic style is sure to excite fans of the genre.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Release Date: November 12, 2024

Though we did not get hands-on time with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we did see new footage behind closed doors, and it was highly impressive. This latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed series is set in Japan, allowing players to step into the shoes of a nimble shinobi assassin, Naoe, and the historical figure Yasuke. We are hopeful for more hands-on opportunities in the coming months, so stay tuned.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Release Date: October 18

Featuring Anya Chalotra, known for her role as Yennefer in Netflix’s The Witcher series, Unknown 9: Awakening focuses on Haroona, a Quaestor capable of traversing alternate dimensions. This third-person action-adventure offers challenging yet fluid combat as Haroona manipulates dimensions to defeat enemies. As a new IP from Reflector Entertainment and Namco Bandai, Awakening is one of the most intriguing games to watch, with its release just around the corner.

The Precinct

Release Date: Late 2024

One of the most intriguing demos at Gamescom was The Precinct by Kwalee. Picture classic Grand Theft Auto from the perspective of the police. You play as a rookie assigned to a precinct, patrolling and completing missions to maintain order. The game is played from a top-down perspective, featuring car chases, firefights, and busts, all while staying within the law. The game boasts a 20-hour campaign with a never-ending series of procedurally generated missions, making it one to keep an eye on when it releases in Autumn 2024.

Civilization VII

Release Date: February 11, 2025

Civilization VII is now in the capable hands of Firaxis Games. We saw a reveal trailer and a closed-door demo, showcasing some fresh twists on the classic formula. The demo hinted at the inclusion of the Maurya Empire with Ashoka as a leader. The graphics engine is vibrant, and historical figures look fantastic. The familiar voice of Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, lends gravitas to the narration.

Indiana Jones

Release Date: December 4, 2024

The return of Indiana Jones to the gaming world has us all excited. During the Gamescom Opening Night, it was revealed that legendary voice actor Troy Baker, known for his roles in The Last of Us and Death Stranding, will voice Indiana Jones. With a release date of December 9 this year, anticipation is high for this new adventure.

Metaphor: Refantazio

Release Date: October 11, 2024

From the creators of the Persona series comes a new IP, Metaphor: Refantazio. The game follows a cursed prince and his friends on a journey through a quasi-steampunk world. The demo felt distinctly Persona-like, especially with the Archetype powers. What stood out most was the game’s stunning visual style, with its cell-shaded, metallic, hand-painted look, giving it a unique personality.

Dune: Awakening

Release Date: Early 2025

Billed as a survival MMO, Dune: Awakening lets you carve out your own path on the harsh world of Arrakis. The success of the movies has clearly influenced the game, as evidenced by the long lines for the demo at Gamescom. The game combines survival action with spice harvesting and deal-making with the great houses. Expect plenty of multiplayer double-crossing. Just remember to keep your shield on.

Secret Level

Not a game, but certainly about games, Secret Level qualifies for our list. Directed by Tim Miller and created by the team behind Love, Death & Robots, this Amazon Prime anthology features beloved video game characters like Megaman and PAC-MAN in reimagined adventures. We even caught a glimpse of Keanu Reeves, possibly reprising his role as Cyberpunk’s Johnny Silverhand, though his involvement was not confirmed. This is one to look out for.

Gaming Hardware:

Atari 7800+

At the Atari booth, we met some of gaming’s greatest and got hands-on with the new Atari 7800+ console. With its strong black lines and prominent rainbow bar, the console is a nostalgia-fueled throwback. Atari is bringing back the cartridge with new HDMI outputs, letting you play classics like Food Fight or Crystal Quest on your 4K TV. Also on display were the sturdy new controllers and gamepads for the 7800+.

ROG Liquid Metal Gaming Lineup

We initially went to check out the new Ally X, but we stayed for the new lineup of ROG motherboards. Sporting a new Liquid Metal look, the graphics on the boards seem to flow as you move around. The new architecture makes it easier to add and remove graphics cards, replacing the usual hassle with a simple pull-release mechanism. If you’re into PC building, the new ROG lineup is worth a look.

