Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer is out

The anticipation is over. The trailer of latest season of Game of Thrones is out and it brings three top characters together.

Trailer shows Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow taking a walk towards their respective throne rooms. And it's just not them, it also gives us a glimpse of the Night King, as Cersei takes a deep breath which flashes the deadly eyes of the Night King. However, the trailer doesn't reveal anything much about the plot.

All along, the song Sit down by British band James plays in the background.

Watch the trailer here: