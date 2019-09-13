‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series about Targaryen clan in works at HBO

HBO is moving ahead with yet another prequel show to its hit series “Game of Thrones“.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is nearing a pilot commitment for a prequel series based on Geroge R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood”, a companion book to the author’s “Song of Fire and Ice” saga.

The pilot of the new prequel is set 300 years before the events of the flagship series that tracks the beginnings and the end of House Targaryen.

Writer Ryan Condal of “Colony” fame will pen the script in collaboration with Mr. Martin.

HBO has not yet officially confirmed the prequel.

The network had announced its plan five spinoff series of “Game of Thrones”, which ended with eighth and final season in May.

Out of the five, HBO is actively working on the pilot of one prequel, being headlined by Naomi Watts.

The show is set thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones”. It will chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour: from the secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend.

Jane Goodman has co-created the series with Mr. Martin. She is also serving as showrunner.

The as-yet untitled project, currently in post-production, will also feature Josh Whitehouse, Miranda Richardson, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, and Jamie Campbell Bower.