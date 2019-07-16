Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' earns a record-breaking 32 Emmy nods

This image released by HBO shows Kristofer Hivju, from left, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from

This image released by HBO shows Kristofer Hivju, from left, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones."   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The 71st Emmy Awards will air on September 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

HBO’s Game of Thrones has slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday for its eighth and final season, leading HBO back to dominance over Netflix, the streaming service that bumped it last year from atop the television heap.

Quiz | Winter is coming: how well do you know your Game of Thrones?

The saga’s total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by NYPD Blue in 1994.

If Game of Thrones defends it best drama series title and claims a fourth trophy, it will join the quartet of most-honored dramas that includes Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, The West Wing and Mad Men.

Also Read

Did the ‘Game Of Thrones’ finale do justice to the show?

 

Series star Emilia Clarke’s decision to seek a best actress nomination after a series of supporting actress bids paid off. She’s competing in a category that’s notable for its diversity, including past winner Viola Davis for How to Get Away with Murder and repeat nominee Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, who has a second chance to become the first actress of Asian descent to win the trophy.

Last year’s best comedy series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, led the comedy pack with 20 bids, including for its star and defending champion Rachel Brosnahan. She’ll vie with Emmy record-holder Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Veep, who didn’t compete in last year’s awards because her breast cancer treatment delayed production of the political satire.

Also Read
Emmy statuettes prior to the start of the 71st Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Here are the key nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards

 

Louis-Dreyfus, who with Cloris Leachman shares the record for most Emmys won by a performer, eight, has a shot at solo glory if she wins again.

Other top nominees include the nuclear disaster miniseries Chernobyl with 19 nominations and Saturday Night Live, which regularly employed Robert De Niro to play Robert Mueller last season, with 18. When They See Us, the miniseries that dramatized the Central Park Five case and its aftermath, received 16 bids.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air on September 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2019 10:27:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/game-of-thrones-earns-a-record-breaking-32-emmy-nods/article28492334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY