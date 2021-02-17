‘Game of Throne’ stars Rose Leslie, Kit Harington welcome first child together

The couple were photographed with their newborn in London on Tuesday.

Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have become parents to a baby boy.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in September, were photographed with their newborn in London on Tuesday.

Harington, 34, held tightly onto Leslie's hand as she cradled the infant in a carrier on her chest, while he carried a large bag.

Harington's representative confirmed to Page Six that the couple welcomed a baby boy and are “very, very happy!” It, however, could not be ascertained when Leslie gave birth.

In September, Leslie, also 34, revealed her pregnancy in a photoshoot for U.K.’s Make Magazine when she posed with her baby bump on the cover.

Harington and Leslie met while filming the HBO epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones in 2012, on which they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

The couple engaged in 2017 and tied the knot next year in Scotland’s Aberdeenshire.