Love Dakhni comedy? This Hyderabad content creator is making people laugh with his skits

Gaining popularity for his Dakhni comedy content, Mohammed Furkhan Ahmed makes unique rhyming videos to the ‘marfa’ beat

Until a couple of weeks ago, Mohammed Furkhan Ahmed was happy posting videos and creating Hyderabadi comedy to the beats of the traditional marfa — a form of celebratory rhythmic music and dance from Hyderabad. “Out of the blue, the number of likes for my video Accident After Reaction, which went online in September last year, jumped from a mere 51 to 1,49,000,” says an elated Furkhan. “Now the views are at more than seven million. I feel discovered even though I have been on YouTube for the past 18 months.”

Furkhan rhymes in Dakhni — an amalgamation of Hindi, Urdu, Turkish, Persian, Marathi and Telugu that is spoken in Hyderabad.

Furkhan (Furkhan Kick on YouTube and @furhankick on Instagram) chose the marfa style as it is synonymous with celebration in Hyderabad. “The beats from the marfa drum cannot be ignored and when it is clubbed with a band, it can make anyone want to break into dance.”

With a day job as a personal bodyguard to an official in Hyderabad, Furkhan, creates comedy out of the everyday situations he sees around him as well as trending topics. Biryani, metro rail and mobile phones all find the way into his routine. “Even though the number of views has gone up, my mother is still not convinced that I should continue making content for YouTube. My friends, however, are thrilled that I finally took to the internet to share my talent.” Furkhan works with two of his friends who help him record and edit the videos. He also has a dedicated marfa band on call.

Inspired by music history

An ardent fan of singer Kumar Sanu, Furkhan makes Instagram Reels to Sanu’s songs and is also an aspiring short filmmaker “I make my videos on the streets of Old City, mostly in Bahadurpura where I live. When I recorded my first video, ‘Johnny Johnny’, everyone in my lane cheered me. Initially, I thought they will complain about the noise, instead they were supportive. Whenever I get the marfa band to my lane, everyone comes out to their balconies to listen to the latest I have come up with.”

As his talent was recognised, he got offers to perform at functions and business promotions. “I got a call from a company in Australia to make a video for a paan-masala project. The marketing team wanted the in a particular style while I was bent on giving the local flavour. Finally, I suggested they at least listen to what I have in mind. After I sent the scratch, I received a call from the same team.”

When not busy recording content, Furkhan on the street doing comedy to marfa, this young man likes to hit the gym. He says he likes to stay fit and also match the look like of a professional bodyguard. Always on the lookout, Furkhan, whose videos have garnerned over 6.5 million views, says he is an observer. “When I see anything interesting, I quickly make up a rhyme and save it as a text message. Some emotions are fleeting, so it is better to make a note of it.”