Full list of winners at the 2020 Grammy awards

The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Alicia Keys.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Album of the Year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Record of the Year

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

Song of the Year

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Truth Hurts” Lizzo

Best Pop/Duo Performance

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Best Music Video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Best Pop Vocal Album

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best Rap Album

“Igor” Tyler, The Creator

Best R&B Performance

“Come Home” Anderson.Paak, featuring Andrş 3000

Best Country Album

“While I'm Livin” Tanya Tucker

Best Rock Album

“Social Cues” Cage The Elephant

Best Music Film

“Homecoming” Beyonce

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)”

Best Alternative Music Album

Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride”

Best World Music Album

Angelique Kidjo, “Celia”

Best Spoken Word Album

“Becoming” Michelle Obama

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher”, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend