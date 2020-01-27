Full list of winners at the 2020 Grammy awards

The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Alicia Keys.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Album of the Year
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Record of the Year
“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish
Song of the Year
“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Truth Hurts” Lizzo
Best Pop/Duo Performance
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Best Pop Vocal Album
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best Rap Album
“Igor” Tyler, The Creator
Best R&B Performance
“Come Home” Anderson.Paak, featuring Andrş 3000
Best Country Album
“While I'm Livin” Tanya Tucker
Best Rock Album
“Social Cues” Cage The Elephant
Best Music Film
“Homecoming” Beyonce
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)”
Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend, “Father of the Bride”
Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo, “Celia”
Best Spoken Word Album
“Becoming” Michelle Obama
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher”, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend