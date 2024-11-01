From Lollapalooza to the Cherry Blossom festival, here is a list of India’s top music festivals to look forward to

On a seemingly relaxed Sunday morning in late September, I woke up to a text that read ‘We’re counting you in for the Coldplay concert’, and thus began the rollercoaster ride of excitement, and anticipation, followed by disappointment and indifference. Thousands of people around the country went through the same emotions. Live music gigs and festivals have gained popularity in recent years with fans travelling across borders to catch their favourite artistes like K-pop band BTS, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons and more perform live. These concerts are as much about the experience as they are about the music.

Attending a concert or a music festival where you know only a few songs or a couple of bands or artistes from the line-up is a great way to discover new music, while making memories. While many of us have missed the window to book tickets to watch Coldplay or Diljit Dosanjh perform live, there is still time to grab tickets to Maroon 5’s debut performance in India. Apart from that, here are some music festivals and performances that you could try your luck with.

Lollapalooza – March 8-9, 2025, Mumbai: A music festival that has seen highs and lows for the last 30 years, Lollapalooza pioneered the concept of bringing diverse musical genres together in one line-up, becoming the first to expand to multiple days, introduce a second stage, and blend art with activism. After its first and second stint in India were a roaring success, the third edition was announced in September with a line-up featuring American punk rock band Green Day (headlining the festival), and 35 other artistes including Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Humankind, Glass Animals, Isabel LaRosa and many others taking over four stages over two days.

“Our teams dedicate nearly an entire year to this effort, taking into account the global touring routes of artistes, discovering new sounds and performers, and researching to match potential artiste names with the Indian consumer palate and appetite,” says Owen Roncon, chief of business, live events, BookMyShow, adding that innovation plays a crucial role in elevating the festival experience.

“We introduced the VerTech Stage System last year. It is a cutting-edge system that enables larger-than-life performances and enhances both the audience’s and artistes’ experiences,” he adds. The VerTech Stage System is an all-steel, high-capacity stage structure with integrated towers for extra stability. It supports up to 50 tonnes, making it well-suited for large-scale live events in demanding environments. As expected, the tickets for the upcoming edition of Lollapalooza sold out five months before the festival.

Echoes of the Earth — December 7-8, 2024, Bengaluru: Considered the greenest music festival in India, Echoes of the Earth is hosting its seventh edition this year with an eclectic mix of genres, instruments, and cultural influences. “The younger generations have become more aware of the environment. There is a trend among them to be more eco-conscious and responsible, and we have been speaking about being eco-conscious since the beginning. Now, we cater to a large community of music enthusiasts and the number keeps growing every year,” says Roshan Netalkar, festival director, Echoes of the Earth, adding that the sixth edition of the festival saw 23,000 atendees. This year’s music line-up features artistes like Mount Kimbie, Satori, French 79, Yīn Yīn and more.

The theme this year is Symphony of Seasons. The festival grounds will be divided into zones, each representing a season’s mood. The Electro Live Stage will symbolise summer’s energy, while the Electronic Stage reflects monsoon’s renewal. The Big Tree Stage will embody spring’s awakening, and the World Fusion Stage will evoke winter’s resilience. These zones will feature innovative waste-to-art installations and designs by multiple artists. For example, one of the installations is a community-crafted bee sanctuary made from repurposed materials such as corks and reclaimed wood.

Magnetic Fields — December 6-8, 2024, Rajasthan: If there ever was a festival just for the sake of discovering new electronic and adjacent styles of music and art, it has to be Magnetic Fields. Known as one of the most stimulating contemporary music and art festival in India, it will host its 10th season this year amidst the golden sands of Alsisar, a small town in North Rajasthan. The festival takes place inside a palace and various venues in the desert across town. Over 40 bands and artistes will perform on three stages at this festival. “People are chasing experiences now. Obviously the line-up is something people come for, but the experience is what sells the tickets, and our experience is unique. We curate the day for all the festival goers and plan where they start their day and where they end it,” says Munbir Chawla, co-founder and festival director, Magnetic Fields.

This year’s highlights include a performance by Ecuadorian producer Nicola Cruz, a live set by German-Italian composer David August, and a five-hour closing set from DJ Midland. Jane Fitz, Ahadadream, Sofia Kourtesis, Nikki Nair, and Tom VR are among the other notable acts.

Bandlands — November 23-24, Bengaluru: This is an up-and-coming metal and rock music festival that is stirring up quite the storm in Bengaluru. This year, the sophomore edition of the festival features an electrifying line-up of 14 international and Indian artistes from across genres, performing on two stages. The headliners include the American metal band Avenged Sevenfold and the funk rock veterans Extreme. Alongside these major acts, the festival will also showcase performances from bands like Everything Everything and Bloodywood, Lebanese blues rockers The Wanton Bishops, among others. The festival will also introduce emerging acts like Big Special, recognised for their raw and innovative sound, and Sutej Singh, a guitar virtuoso from Himachal Pradesh.

“Curation is at the heart of Bandland’s success. When selecting artistes, we focussed on acts that not only embody the spirit of rock and metal but also bring something unique to the table,” says Owen Roncon, chief of business, live events, BookMyShow. “Last year, 57% of Bandland attendees came solo, but left with newfound connections through a shared love for music, showcasing the powerful sense of togetherness that festivals like Bandland can foster. Expect raw, fresh, authentic and unfiltered music, surrounded by like-minded fans soaking it all in.”

Cherry Blossom — November 15-16, Shillong: Every year, winter paints the state of Meghalaya pink and tourists from across the country come to witness the magic of the cherry blossoms. Organised in collaboration with the Tourism Department of Meghalaya, the Cherry Blossom music festival celebrates the region’s love for music. Headlining the festival’s fourth edition will be renowned international singer and songwriter Akon, along with German-based pop and disco group Boney M, Dutch-Moroccan DJR3HAB, and Hong Kong rapper Lucas among others.

“This year, we have themed it as the Year of Legends and are having international and national legends coming over to play,” says Jason Manners, CEO, Rockski Group which organises the Cherry Blossom festival. “We also have a Japanese village in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy. The zone will include all things Japanese from culinary experts and artisans to sumo wrestlers and cosplayers to give an immersive experience to everyone,” he adds.

Now that you know where to go for your musical fixes, let us know if you lucked out in securing a pass to some of the biggest musical events of the year. Best of luck, because you are going to need it!

