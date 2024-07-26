From Charli XCX’s “Brat Summer” to “Coconut Tree”: US Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is trying to resonate with Gen Z voters

Vice President Kamala Harris has already taken a surprising turn in her presidential campaign, capturing the hearts and minds of younger voters in a way few could have anticipated. Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not seek re-election and his endorsement of Harris for the Democratic nomination, a wave of endorsements, including one from pop star Charli XCX, has catapulted Harris into the spotlight as the “meme queen” of the US Presidential Elections 2024.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The “Brat” Phenomenon

The pop sensation known for her edgy, rebellious persona, Charli XCX declared on X (formerly Twitter) that “Kamala IS brat,” — a statement that quickly went viral. The term “brat” stems from Charli’s titular sixth studio album, which features a distinctive lime green cover and a rebellious, carefree ethos. This concept of being a “brat” — someone who is unapologetically themselves, even if a bit messy or chaotic — seems to have had fans in a chokehold all summer.

Harris’ campaign has cleverly capitalized on this trend: her campaign’s social media presence overhauled to reflect the “brat” aesthetic, with lime green visuals and references to Charli XCX’s album art. This rebranding effort has made Harris more relatable and appealing to its Gen Z demographic thatseems to value authenticity and defiance of traditional norms.

The “Coconut” effect

Another viral moment from Harris’ past has also resurfaced, contributing to her meme queen status. During a White House ceremony in 2023, Harris recalled a phrase her mother often used: “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” This phrase has since been embraced by her supporters, including politicians like Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Colorado Governor Jared Polis, have joined in, using coconut and palm tree emojis to signal their endorsement.

Madam Vice President, we are ready to help. pic.twitter.com/y8baSx44FL — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) July 22, 2024

The “coconut tree” meme has become a standout in Harris’ campaign and has since taken on a life of its own, leading to the creation of the hashtag #OperationCoconutTree and a slew of coconut-themed posts across social media platforms

The impact on the campaign

The endorsement from Charli XCX sparked a flood of memes, merchandise, and social media posts that have positioned Harris as a pop culture icon. The official campaign account, @KamalaHQ, now sports a banner in the style of the “Brat” album cover, further extending her embrace to this viral trend.

This strategic use of memes and social media trends seems to have breathed new life into Harris’ campaign. By aligning herself with the “brat” culture, Harris has tapped into a movement that values self-acceptance and imperfection, qualities that resonate with the under-30 demographic. As the race progresses, it will be interesting to witness how the strategy evolves and whether it can translate into tangible electoral success.