From cat videos to cybernetics: Podcasts that talk about technology and the internet

Bengaluru

20 July 2020 16:55 IST

This week’s list of Podcasts are not just for those who are clued into gadgets and cyberspace. Some of them narrate human interest stories and are way cooler than what you would watch in a sci-fi movie

Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast

Marques Brownlee is among the most popular influencers in technology having interviewed the likes of Bill Gates and Satya Nadella among others. His YouTube channel has 11 million subscribers. Marques started Waveform last year. The podcast, co-hosted by Andrew Manganelli, is similar to Marques’ YouTube videos and focusses on product reviews and interviews. You can also get the latest tech news and tips on how to run a tech channel on YouTube. In the latest episode, Marques discusses the process of building a smartphone with OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

Advertising

Advertising

Episode length: Over 60 minutes.

Available on: Google podcast, Apple podcast, Spotify and more.

Techstuff

The best thing about HowStuffWorks’ podcast Techstuff is that the episodes are of several types. For instance, one episode talks about how robots might replace humans in many occupations. Then there is another that examines the science in the Will Smith film Independence Day. The Jonathan Strickland-hosted podcast is among the best ones that offers a 360-degree view of tech.

Ep. length: Over 60 minutes.

Available on: Google podcast, Apple podcast, iheart.com and more. .

Reply All

Gimlet’s Reply All is hosted by the lively duo Alex Goldman and PJ Vogt. The podcast tells us complex stories in an easy manner. Some of it is unusual, yet intriguing. For example, this is the summary of the episode titled: ‘The Case of the Missing Hit’ — “A man in California is haunted by the memory of a pop song from his youth. He can remember the lyrics and the melody. But the song itself has vanished, completely scrubbed from the Internet.”

Episode length: 45-60 minutes.

Available on: Google podcast, Apple podcast, gimletmedia.com and more.

Rabbit Hole

The New York Times’ Rabbit Hole tries to look at how the Internet has personal and societal impact. The first three episodes follows youngster Caleb Cain who went from being a Barack Obama supporter to someone taken in by far-right conspiracy theories. The podcast looks at Cain’s YouTube history to see if anything he watched had a bearing on his transformation.

Episode length: Just 30 minutes.

Available on: Google podcast, Apple podcast, nytimes.com and more.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to at metro@thehindu.co.in