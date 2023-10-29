ADVERTISEMENT

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54: report

October 29, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - Los Angeles

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home

AFP

File photo of Matthew Perry from 2012 | Photo Credit: AP

 Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom “Friends,” has been found dead at his home, U.S. media reported on October 28. He was 54-years-old.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

The LA Times and TMZ, which first reported the news, both said there were no signs of foul play, citing anonymous sources.

Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on NBC’s wildly popular “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

During a recent televised “Friends” reunion, Perry surprised his co-stars by admitting to having suffered severe anxiety “every night” during filming.

TMZ reported that no drugs were found at the scene on Saturday.

Perry also appeared in movies such as “Fools Rush In” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”

