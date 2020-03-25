Four quarantine playlists to zone in and out to, during the coronavirus shutdown

We have been in lockdown for a couple of weeks now, and our daily lifestyles have gone for a complete toss. Having said that, we are also doing the best we can to make the most of our time now, be it working from home, slow cooking, or finding new hobbies. A lot of us live alone or with a partner, self-isolating, away from families, so music is essential to get us through the day.

After 15-20 days of social distancing, we have gone through enough playlists to zone in on what we like: some nostalgia, some upbeat tunes, some downer ones and some desi stuff, all depending on the mood! We list our favourite ones on Spotify right now.

COVID-19 Quarantine Party

The most popular ‘quarantine playlist’ of them all: it’s got over four lakh followers now. It’s a great mix of new chart-topping artistes as well as some classic favourites such as Kanye West, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, John Denver and so on; a great mix of genres to accompany any chore.

Workout

It’s essential to keep our creative juices — as well as our body — moving, and that can be difficult being cooped up in the bedroom. However, Spotify’s ‘Workout’ playlist has got some great pop music to really lift the mood and motivate you to do some yoga, go for a quick walk/run around the apartment or do some stretches. 5 Seconds of Summer, The Chainsmokers, Diplo... represent!

Sad Beats

Not to be a downer, but sometimes it’s okay to give in to the stress and anxiety, and wait for it to pass. With everything going on around us, it’d be surprising if we don’t feel those world-is-ending vibes. Music has a really therapeutic effect at such times to help us tide past it, and this playlist is perfect for it: Band of Horses, Halsey, Sam Fender are some of the stand-outs here. It’s indie rock at its finest.

South Indies

We have our lists of film music bookmarked already, but this is a genre that goes surprisingly looked past a lot: the independent music scene in South India has been bursting with talent over the last few years, and this has not just helped us discover some new artistes, but also inspired us to try creating some music! All you need is an iPad app. Thaikkudam Bridge, When Chai Met Toast, Agam, Shakthisree Gopalan, Dopeadelicz: there’s something for everyone here.

(Aashish Radhakrishnan is a software professional in Boston, MA)

