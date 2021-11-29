‘Forza Horizon 5’ review: The best-looking game of 2021 with stunning graphics and sceneries

29 November 2021 16:44 IST

The latest edition in the racing Forza Horizon game series is near-perfect and is miles ahead of other driving games

For some of us missing road trips due to the pandemic, the Forza Horizon series has been somewhat of a solace, offering the chance to hit the open road, albeit virtually. The British countryside in Forza Horizon 4, especially, was brilliant. But even that will not prepare you for what Playground Games has in store for Forza Horizon 5. The latest edition in the series is near-perfect and miles ahead of other driving games.

Forza Horizon is a smorgasboard of different drives: street-racing, off-roading, cross-country road tripping among others.

Your adventure kicks off when you are airdropped into a volcano for the Horizon Festival in Mexico. There is so much going on in the game, it is impossible to to pack everything in this review. But the game’s biggest draw is its world. The map is considerably larger than Forza Horizon 4’s. The game’s version of Mexico has diverse biomes and weather patterns. It is hard not to stop and gawk at the scenery as you drive by the beautiful beaches with emerald water, picturesque towns, open landscapes and dense jungles with hidden Aztec wonders.

Pretty on performance

What sets the Forza Horizon series apart from other driving games is its handling of elevation. With a lot of high points to drive to, the game gives you a sense of scale and beauty.

You can explore this maginificent world in over 500 cars including some classics like the DeLorean and the Beetle.The more accolades you earn, the more of these goodies you can unlock.

From the map, you can jump into an exhilarating story mission or a fun challenge. The game goes to great lengths to make driving fun. You can undo mistakes with its signature rewind button.

The social aspect of the game is wonderful too. Apart from racing with friends and leaving them gifts, you can also use the EventLab feature to create challenges within the game that people in your community can experience.

Forza Horizon 5 Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Price: ₹3,999 on Xbox and PC or free to play with Game Pass

The game’s graphics is gorgeous. Everything is so well optimised. If you own an Xbox or even a beefy PC, be prepared to be awestruck. Every scene in the game is snapshot-worthy with striking colors and stunning scenery The incredible smoke effects will make you keep drifting with your car.

It is hard to find anything bad about this game. Forza Horizon 5 is the best looking game of 2021. It is going to be tough for others to catch up.

