Former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt passes away at 36

August 25, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Windham Rotunda, who was known as Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of just 36. Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took to social media to announce the demise of the former WWE Champion.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," Levesque wrote in his tweet.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Wyatt gained recognition among the fans the moment he made his debut with his 'Wyatt Family.' Along with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman, Rotunda embarked on a remarkable journey that took him to various WWE events as well as the grandest stage of all 'Wrestlemania.'

Early in the days, Rotunda established his character as someone who was a force to be reckoned with. In 2014, the Wyatt family took on the 'Shield' in a six-man tag team contest. In a contest that lasted for 22 minutes and kept the audience on their feet, the Wyatt Family emerged victorious taking Rotunda's career to new heights with each passing day.

In his Wyatt character, Rotunda rarely featured in singles matches, he flourished in tag team contests, anything that allowed him to connect and revolve around others in the nearby surroundings. After reaching his peak, the next five years were not favourable to him. His popularity declined gradually and the Wyatt family disbanded through these years. Even though in 2017, Rotunda lifted the WWE Championship by defeating five other men – John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz, Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin, his career still didn't stop from spiralling down.

But in the year 2019, Rotunda stole the limelight when he reinvented his character and came into the ring as the 'Fiend'. His most remarkable victory came in Wresltmania 36 in 2020, when he defeated the 17-time champion John Cena. The highly anticipated encounter further piqued the intrigue of the audience as both wrestlers fought in a "Firefly Fun House."

Former and current wrestlers took to X, to express their grief.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling… pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023