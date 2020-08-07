Finding online fame in a pandemic

1/12

Abhi and Niyu, @abhiandniyu, 984 K followers: Husband-wife duo Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve have built up a huge following for their videos featuring hot takes on topics like #RejectNEP and the China app ban. Photo: @abhiandniyu on Instagram

Prapti Elizabeth, @prapti.elizabeth, 107 K followers: With content in Malayalam and Hindi, with a dash of English (and subtitles), she shares her take on current affairs in an ongoing series called ‘Musings with Mrinalini’. Photo: @prapti.elizabeth on Instagram

Spardha Malik, @spardhamalik, 18.1 K followers: This digital editor’s #CostumePartyWithS gave people everywhere a chance to dress up for a theme party every weekend. Her latest is a series called #styleSnatched, where she recreates iconic looks by celebrities with pieces from her own wardrobe. Photo: @spardhamalik on Instagram

Wan-Ji and Sho-Er, @wantshowasyoung, 619 K followers: Encouraged by their grandson, this octogenarian Taiwanese couple have been styling and modelling the clothes abandoned at their laundromat to pass the time during lockdown. Photo: @wantshowasyoung on Instagram

Shraddha Jain, @aiyyoshraddha, 147 K followers: After shooting to fame as warden Vasu in Amazon Prime Video’s Pushpavalli, this former RJ has been sharing comic content in Tulu and English (where she uses various filters to play different personas). Photo: @aiyyoshraddha on Instagram

Thomas Zacharias, @cheftzac, 101 K followers: Popular for his #ChefOnTheRoad series in pre-Covid days, this chef (and partner at The Bombay Canteen) garnered a faithful following for his humorous and informative cook-along videos of regional dishes. Photo: @cheftzac on Instagram

Elsa Mpho Majimbo, @majimb.o, 327 K followers: “My YouTube is low quality and under edited. You should subscribe,” reads this 19-year-old Kenyan’s Instagram bio. Her tongue-in-cheek content is filled with self-deprecatory and observational comedy. Photo: @majimb.o on Instagram

Faye D’Souza, @fayedsouza, 557 K followers: The former TV anchor is in the process of setting up her own media outlet. Using a simple template of black text on a grey background, her posts make for sharing of the day’s news, and frequently go viral. Photo: @fayedsouza on Instagram

Anifa Wvuemba, @hanifaofficial, 308 K followers: This Congolese designer was the first to put on a virtual runway during the pandemic, with 3D renderings of her collection showcased on invisible models. Photo: @hanifaofficial on Instagram

Kobe Eats, @kobe_yn, 2.5 M followers: This one-year-old whips up chocolate chip pancakes and charcuterie boards with a little help from his parents. His signature look? A bright red apron with a matching chef’s hat and a cheeky smile. Photo: @kobe_yn on Instagram

Monika Manchanda, @monikamanchanda, 27.8 K followers: At the beginning of the lockdown, Manchanda started #cooktogetherathome. People tell her what ingredients they have and she shares a recipe to make something Insta-worthy out of it. Photo: @monikamanchanda on Instagram