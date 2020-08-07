Entertainment

Finding online fame in a pandemic

Rishi Kapoor began his career as a child artiste in ‘Mera Naam Joker’(1970), for which he received the National Award

In pictures: Rishi Kapoor (1952—2020)

Tired of aimlessly scrolling through Instagram? Juggernaut Books has a month-long literary festival underway — #ReadInstead — which includes conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more. Join authors Manu Pillai, Twinkle Khanna, Konkona Sen Sharma, Durjoy Datta, Amish Tripathi and others. Details: @juggernaut.in

What to watch, read, listen to and experience online while on lockdown

Manoj Bajpayee, actor: I watched ‘The Irishman’ twice. ‘Fleabag’ is a must for all, just to see the brilliance of every department, all in sync. Its a great series to catch while you are isolated.

House bound: artistes tell us what they are listening to, watching and reading

Billie Eilish: The young singer has made voluminous Chanel and Gucci track suits her signature look. The hair accessory — along with the neon green hair — was a quirky addition, keeping with her nature.

Hollywood’s leading ladies rock buzz cuts, nail art and statements on capes at Oscars 2020

Anthony Ramos: The American actor and singer, best known for his dual role as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical, Hamilton, was at the Oscars for the first time today. He paired his Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and studded Oxford shoes with a statement necklace that added a pop of colour to the otherwise monochromatic look.

Gucci purple, an Indian designer and brooches for men on the Oscars 2020 red carpet

Ashwin Chacko | @whackochacko: “Every period is defined by its art, and our generation is no different,” says the Mussoorie-based illustrator, who put out a series on police brutality during the protests. “[Artists] push society towards a better future.”

Gone viral with art

