FILM REVIEW- Bhima: Hotchpotch of themes goes haywire

This film is not just a police story, it weaves spiritual and mystical elements into the narrative. As the narration unfolds, we wish director A Harsha (this is the Kannada director’s debut film in Telugu) had left the religious/spiritual angle aside and dealt with just the police story. The plot is about a fearless cop Bhimaa who, after numerous transfers, arrives in Mahendragiri, where he takes on the local smuggler Bhawani (Mukesh Tiwari). Also, Bhimaa is longing for his brother Ramaa from whom he has been estranged since childhood. Yes, Gopichand dons a dual role — of both Bhimaa and Ramaa — and fits into the role of Bhimaa well.

In Mahendragiri, there is a mystery behind a closed Shiva temple and the Ayurveda practitioner Ravindra Varma (Nasser), in search of a wonder herb for a miraculous drug that could bring alive a dead person.

Blending supernatural elements with a cop story (by Ajju Mahakali) does not seem to go well, but the high-energy performance by Gopichand carries the film. The movie meanders on many tracks, leaving the audience exasperated. We have the “rowdy” cop out to be the saviour of the public, the cop who falls in love with Malvika Sharma, the unravelling of human trafficking and the mystery of a closed temple and the flashback sequences of Bhimaa and Ramaa and their estrangement. Priya Bhawani Shankar is paired with Ramaa and gives an impactful performance, though she appears only after the interval.

This mass action film has incorporated a cocktail of themes such as supernatural, spiritual, sibling love and more, but loses focus along the way. Despite flaws, if the film keeps the audience engaged, it is because of the stellar performance of Gopichand.

On the downside, the characters of Bhimaa and Ramaa, and their bond or the reason Ramaa despises his brother are not established well. The sibling bond simply fails to strike a chord. The film is loaded with cliches and cringe-worthy scenes, but the racy narrative does not let one pause and ponder.

The film has several seasoned comedians, but only Naresh steals the show as Ramaa’s uncle; Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu are simply wasted.

The BGM by Ravi Basrur adds to the cinematic experience by keeping up the tempo; Ram-Lakshman’s action choreography is the highlight of this film.

Bhimaa (Telugu)

Cast: Gopichand, Priya Bhawani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Nasser, Naresh, Vennela Kishore

Direction: A. Harsha

Music: Ravi Basrur

Storyline: A fearless, straightforward policeman goes about unravelling the mysterious incidents within a closed Shiva temple, human trafficking by a local goon and the revelations behind strange happenings in the village, supported by spirits.

