FIFA World Cup: Deepika Padukone to unveil World Cup 2022 trophy during finals

December 06, 2022 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

Deepika will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world of football, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18

After representing India at Cannes 2022, actor Deepika Padukone will once again make an appearance on a global stage: the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Deepika will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world of football, and will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium. The FIFA World Cup final will be played on 18 December 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abrahm in 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

Apart from 'Pathaan', Deepika will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in 'Project K'. She also has a special cameo in her husband Ranveer Singh's film 'Cirkus'.

