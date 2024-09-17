Feature films to be more accessible to hearing and visually impaired

The “Accessibility Standards” module in E-Cinepramaan has been successfully deployed, enabling the applicants to submit their films with the required accessibility features for the hearing and visually impaired, as specified in the guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had set September 15, 2024, as the effective date for implementation of these guidelines.

The Ministry “has taken a significant step towards making cinema viewing more inclusive and accessible for persons with disabilities. Through an Office Memorandum dated March 15, 2024, the Ministry had issued new guidelines aimed at enhancing accessibility standards for the public exhibition of feature films in cinema theatres for persons with hearing and visual impairment”.

These guidelines apply to those feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for public exhibition in cinema halls/movie theatres for commercial purposes. All feature films that are to be certified in more than one language would be required to provide at least one accessibility feature each for the hearing impaired and visually impaired.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.