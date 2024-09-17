GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Feature films to be more accessible to hearing and visually impaired

Ministry says new guidelines aimed at enhancing accessibility standards for the public exhibition of feature films in cinema theatres for persons with hearing and visual impairment

Published - September 17, 2024 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
All feature films that are to be certified in more than one language would be required to provide at least one accessibility feature each for the hearing impaired and visually impaired. Representational file image.

All feature films that are to be certified in more than one language would be required to provide at least one accessibility feature each for the hearing impaired and visually impaired. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The “Accessibility Standards” module in E-Cinepramaan has been successfully deployed, enabling the applicants to submit their films with the required accessibility features for the hearing and visually impaired, as specified in the guidelines.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had set September 15, 2024, as the effective date for implementation of these guidelines.

The Ministry “has taken a significant step towards making cinema viewing more inclusive and accessible for persons with disabilities. Through an Office Memorandum dated March 15, 2024, the Ministry had issued new guidelines aimed at enhancing accessibility standards for the public exhibition of feature films in cinema theatres for persons with hearing and visual impairment”.

These guidelines apply to those feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for public exhibition in cinema halls/movie theatres for commercial purposes. All feature films that are to be certified in more than one language would be required to provide at least one accessibility feature each for the hearing impaired and visually impaired.

Published - September 17, 2024 12:59 am IST

Related Topics

cinema / cinema industry / disabled

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.