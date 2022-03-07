Fact Check: Images of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured wedding is fake

The wedding image of a prominent actor-couple has been morphed with Salman Khan’s and Sonakshi Sinha’s faces

A morphed image of actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha that is going viral in social media.

An image of actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha exchanging rings being circulated in social media is fake.

The image shows actor Salman Khan exchanging rings with actor Sonakshi Sinha, who spots with vermillion on her forehead. It has been doing rounds in social media with claims that the couple have secretly tied the knot. A number of entertainment websites also carried speculative articles on their rumoured relationship, based on the photograph.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut in the Hindi film Dabangg, in which she played actor Salman Khan’s wife. Buoyed by the film’s successful run, the makers released two sequels, which also performed well in the box office. The actors reprised their roles in the sequels as well. However, the image was not from any of the movies.

Performing a reverse image search on the image, it was found that the original photo belonged to actors Arya and Sayyeshaa. Actor Arya predominantly worked in Tamil films, while Sayyeshaa has acted in Tamil and Telugu films. The couple who got married on March 10, 2019, hosted a wedding reception in Chennai a few days later. The image was taken during the reception.

Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa at their wedding reception in Chennai on March 15, 2019.

Both Arya and Sayyeshaa have posted similar photos in their Instagram pages as well.

Reacting to one the morphed images, actor Sonakshi Sinha responded in Instagram: "Are you so dumb that you cant tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?"

Claim: Actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are married

Claimed by: Social media users

Fact check: False, it is a morphed image.