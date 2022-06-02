Expert technique

East is obviously a man with high standards for his overcalls. Such men are rare these days. South got a little carried away when he picked up his powerful hand and heard his partner open the bidding. As a result, North-South missed their 4-4 heart fit, which is just as well on this lie of the cards. There are several ways for the defense to prevail against a sixheart contract.

South realised that he would have to hold his heart suit to just one loser. That would require a miracle jack-10 doubleton in one defender’s hand or a more likely ace doubleton. He ruffed the opening spade lead, crossed to dummy with the jack of diamonds, and ruffed another spade. He led a diamond to dummy’s queen and ruffed dummy’s last spade. He drew the last trump and paused for thought.

It looked like East had started with four or five spades. He started with a void in diamonds, which gave him eight or more cards in clubs and hearts. That made East the favourite to hold the ace of hearts, but it made West the favourite to have a doubleton heart. A doubleton ace was needed, so South lead a low heart to the queen and then played a low heart from both hands. The fall of the ace gave South his contract. Nicely done!