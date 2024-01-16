ADVERTISEMENT

Emmys 2024 red carpet fashion | All the best looks at the awards

January 16, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

Hollywood stars convened on the red carpet four months later than usual for the annual primetime Emmy awards

AFP

Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Television's top stars sparkled on the Emmys red carpet Monday, embracing the trends that have emerged in a hectic week of awards shows in Hollywood: red gowns, sumptuous purple frocks and lots of basic, sexy black.

Here is a glimpse at the top looks seen at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles:

Women in red

"Succession" star Sarah Snook, who won best drama actress honors for her work on the popular HBO show, glowed in a red draped Vivienne Westwood ball gown with a plunging neckline. A sparkling choker completed the look.

Sarah Snook attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Janelle James, nominated for her work on ABC hit comedy "Abbott Elementary," went for a similar look in a crimson Rodarte gown with a lingerie vibe.

Fellow nominee Camila Morrone ("Daisy Jones & the Six") also got the memo, sizzling in a red Versace gown with a train.

Camila Morrone | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Katherine Heigl, who was part of an onstage "Grey's Anatomy" reunion, channeled Old Hollywood in a strapless red Reem Acra gown with a brooch, the must-have accessory this awards season, adorning the waist.

Glamorous black

Black is basically a foolproof red carpet choice, or silver carpet in this case, and several nominees went for it.

Ayo Edebiri, who won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award in the past week for her work on "The Bear," made it a threepeat at the Emmys, claiming the first award of the night in a sculptural strapless black leather Louis Vuitton gown.

Ayo Edebiri | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

When asked if her younger self would have imagined her success, Edebiri told E! network: "She didn't dream of nights like this. She sort of dreamed of, just, dental insurance."

Jennifer Coolidge, a winner again on Monday for her work on "The White Lotus," hit the red carpet in a gauzy black pleated gown with sheer sleeves and a bronze pattern.

Jennifer Coolidge | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

And bringing the swagger on the men's side, "Abbott Elementary" star and nominee Tyler James Williams sported a leather Dolce and Gabbana tux; shirt not required.

Royal purple

Purple, the color of royalty, is reigning supreme at the moment in Hollywood, perhaps in part due to the release of the new version of "The Color Purple."

Rachel Brosnahan, a past Emmy winner for "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" and a nominee on Monday, rocked a purple Versace corset gown, with a high slit in the front.

She told E! she felt like a "warrior princess."

Taraji P. Henson wore a sultry sleeveless purple gown with a bodice cutout and showed a fair bit of leg. The gown had a train; another major trend on the red carpet this season.

Taraji P. Henson | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Elizabeth Debicki, a nominee for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana on "The Crown," wowed in a regal Dior burgundy velvet column gown, her back revealed.

And Daniel Radcliffe, nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for his portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic, rocked a purple tuxedo with black lapels.

All about the jewels... on the guys

Brooches have been inescapable this awards season, mainly on the lapels of Hollywood's male actors, and Emmys night was no different.

Colman Domingo | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Host Anthony Anderson emerged at one point in the ceremony with a sparkly dragonfly pin, Colman Domingo sported a pearl brooch and nominee Joel Kim Booster ("Fire Island") wore a brown tux with a bejeweled bird brooch.

