Emma Roberts and Cody John are engaged

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple smiling as she showed off her engagement ring

Published - July 17, 2024 01:25 pm IST

PTI
Cody John and Emma Roberts

Cody John and Emma Roberts | Photo Credit: @emmaroberts/Instagram

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts is engaged to In the Dark actor Cody John. Roberts, who was most recently seen in Space Cadet, announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

'Space Cadet' movie review: Emma Roberts' annoying protagonist leads a silly, hotchpotch underdog comedy

"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," she captioned a photo of the couple smiling as she showed off her engagement ring.

John, also known for the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, made their romance Instagram official in August 2022 when he posted a photo kissing Roberts with the caption "sweet sweet".

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: 'Mirzapur' Season 3, 'Space Cadet,' 'Bob Marley: One Love,' and more

In an earlier interview, Roberts spoke about her decision to keep her love life private. "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she had said.

While it's not clear how the couple first connected, Roberts and John reportedly met through mutual friends. Roberts was previously in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund. They share three-year-old son Rhodes.

