Eminem reveals ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ release date

Updated - July 02, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 01:02 pm IST

The American rapper has announced the date of his upcoming LP with a trailer

The Hindu Bureau

Eminem performs during ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. | Photo Credit: AP/PTI

Eminem has announced the release date of his upcoming LP. The American rapper dropped a minute-long trailer to confirm that The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)will drop on July 12.

“When I count to three, I need you to push as hard as you can,” says a doctor, as the trailer opens with a woman giving birth to a baby. “You are the little bugger that kept kicking me,” says the mother after she delivers the baby.

After it opens its pitch-black eyes, the baby grows devil horns and demon like-teeth, leaving the doctor and nurses scared. The trailer then reveals the name and release date of the LP.

The Death of Slim Shady, apart from two singles, will include production from Dr. Dre after the legendary musician revealed that he contributed to the project, reported Variety. Eminem had put out the LP’s first single, Houdini, in late May. The second single, titled Tobey, will drop on July 2.

