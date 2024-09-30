Emergency filmmakers inform Bombay HC of reaching settlement with CBFC

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited on Monday (September 30, 2024) informed the Division Bench of Justices, Burgess Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla of the Bombay High Court that the makers of the film, Emergency are reaching some settlement with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) about the cuts that they are asked to make in the film by the revision committee.

Previously, The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on September 26 told the Bombay High Court that actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s movie, Emergency will get a certificate only after the makers of the film make required cuts as suggested by the Revising Committee. The CBFC representative, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud said in court, “CBFC’s revising committee has suggested certain cuts in the film. If the same are made, the film can be released.”

Allegations of misrepresentation

The movie Emergency became the bout of controversy regarding the representation of Sikh community in the film. The political period drama, also written and co-produced by Ranaut, was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on September 6, but the makers are yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the matter is currently in court. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sent a legal notice to CBFC seeking to prevent the release of Ranaut’s film, claiming it may “incite communal tensions” and “spread misinformation”.

Chandigarh court has issued notices to BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut and others on a complaint accusing them of maligning the image of Sikhs in her upcoming movie Emergency. A petition filed in Chandigarh court alleged that Ms. Ranaut and other respondents have in the movie Emergency tried to “malign the image of Sikhs” and particularly “targeted” the former Jathedar of the Akal Takth by portraying him as a “terrorist”.

Telangana government advisor (SC, ST, OBC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir has said that the State government will consider a ban on the release of Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Emergency following legal consultation. This comes after a delegation from the Telangana Sikh Society expressed concern over what they said was distorted depiction of the Sikh community in the movie

Sikh community members have alleged the trailer of the film depicted “erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord”.

The Bench has adjourned the matter until Thursday (October 3, 2024) and have asked the parties to obtain proper instructions.