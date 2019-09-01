Entertainment

Singer Ellie Goulding marries fiance Caspar Jopling

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding, in York, England

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding, in York, England   | Photo Credit: AP

Singer Ellie Goulding has tied the knot with fiance Caspar Jopling in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Ms. Goulding, 32, and Mr. Jopling, 27, got married at the gothic York Minster Cathedral in Yorkshire, England, reported BBC.

Among the guests who attended the ceremony were celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt, Sienna Miller, Jo Wicks, and comedian Jimmy Carr.

Goulding wore a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face.

The singer started dating Jopling, the New York-based art dealer, in April, 2017. They got engaged in August last year.

