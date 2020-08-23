Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor welcome Centre’s SOPs for resumption of films, TV shoots

Bollywood producers, including Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Ashoke Pandit, on Sunday lauded the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes announced by the Centre.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced guiding principles and SOPs on preventive measures for media production to contain the spread of coronavirus.

These include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crew, except for actors in front of the camera.

The move came nearly three months after the Maharashtra government allowed shooting of films, TV serials and web series with conditions laid down to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Ekta Kapoor, whose TV shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Kumkum Bhagya” went on floors recently, said the SOPs are an important step towards going back to normalcy amid the pandemic.

“Considering the ongoing pandemic and its resulting consequences, it is extremely crucial for all of us to follow the standard operating procedures strictly and diligently.

“The preventive measures for media production released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is an accurate step in the direction of safekeeping and containing the virus while getting back to normalcy,” said Ekta Kapoor, joint MD, Balaji Telefilms and MD, ALTBalaji, in a statement.

The producer said the safety of the crew, talent, and employees at her production house is of “utmost importance“.

“We will ensure that our entire cast and crew adhere to the SOPs given by the Ministry,” she added.

Boney Kapoor, who had Ajay Devgn-starrer “Maidaan” in production when the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown was announced in March, expressed gratitude towards the government.

“Big thank you to @PMOIndia @AmitShah @MoHFW_India @PrakadhJavadekar and @MIB_India for releasing SOP for resumption of work in media production industry. We look forward to resuming work safely (sic),” he tweeted.