Either way

Bob Jones
August 19, 2022 12:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

South was happy to see the queen of clubs lead from West. Assuming West also held the jack of clubs, South would have 10 tricks if he could just hold his trump suit to one loser. It wasn’t going to be that easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

South won the opening club lead in hand with the king and led a low spade to dummy’s ace, noting the fall of the king from East. One line of play was to lead a spade to his queen and then a diamond to dummy’s queen. This would succeed if West held either the king of diamonds or the jack of clubs. Just before starting on that plan, South saw a line of play that was even better.

Leaving trumps alone for the moment, South led a low heart from dummy, won by East with the 10. East could not lead either minor, so he continued with the ace of hearts. South ruffed and led a club. West could have ruffed, but that would cost him his natural trump trick, so he discarded a heart. South won with dummy’s ace and continued with the 10 of clubs. East won with the jack and led another heart, ruffed by South.

South led his last club. West could discard or ruff, but South had his contract either way. Beautifully played!

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
magazine
Goren Bridge

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app