ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher marry in private ceremony

Published - July 13, 2024 03:32 pm IST

The wedding came on the heels of Murphy’s latest film, ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’, which started streaming on Netflix last week

PTI

Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

American star Eddie Murphy and Australian model Paige Butcher tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on the Caribbean island of Anguilla earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt on teaming up in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ for some buddy-cop banter and more

According to People magazine, the couple — who has been together for over 12 years — exchanged vows on Tuesday in the presence of close friends and family. The Beverly Hills Cop star, 63, and the model, 44, got engaged in September 2018 and share two children: eight-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and five-year-old son, Max Charles.

The wedding came on the heels of Murphy's latest film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which started streaming on Netflix last week. The movie is the fourth installment in the popular Beverly Hills Cop action comedy franchise.

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ movie review: The heat is on with Eddie Murphy

Murphy was previously married to actor-Internet personality Nicole Mitchell Murphy from 1993 to 2006. This is Butcher's first marriage. In addition to his children with Butcher, Murphy has eight other kids from previous relationships.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US