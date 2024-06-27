A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has June 30 ever given us?

1 / 10 | On this day in 1860, the legendary Oxford ______ debate took place at the Oxford University Museum after the publication of a seminal paper. It is where Bishop Samuel Wilberforce asked Thomas Huxley whether either of his grandparents descended from monkeys. To which Huxley replied that he would not be ashamed about that, but would be, to be connected to a man who obscures the truth. What was this debate about, the first of many? Answer : Evolution

2 / 10 | On this day in 1894, this iconic bridge across the Thames opened in London. At that time, it was the largest and most complex bascule bridge. It is, however, routinely mistaken to be the 'London Bridge', made famous by the nursery rhyme. It gets its name from the fortress present nearby. Which iconic bridge is this found in postcards and insta stories? Answer : Tower Bridge

3 / 10 | On this day in 1898, the Winton Motor Carriage Company published an ad in Scientific American using the headline "dispense with a horse". What was this the very first ad of? Answer : First automobile ad

4 / 10 | On this day in 1936, Margaret Mitchell's novel was published. Set during the civil war, it follows the life of a spoilt daughter of a rich plantation owner. It was a bestseller, crossing 30 million copies. In 1939, it was adapted into a movie under the same name, and it went on to win an Oscar for best picture. What is the title of the book? Answer : Gone with the Wind

5 / 10 | On this day in 1937, London introduced a new telephone number — 999. This came about as a response to a fire in a house in 1935, in which five women were killed. This was the very first number of what kind of service? Answer : First emergency telephone number

6 / 10 | June 30, 1938, was the first appearance of this character in DC Comics' Action Comics Series issue #1, the most valuable comic book in the world. Developed by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, this character in the book can leap 1/8 of a mile, outrun a train and carry a 20-storey building. This was the debut of which character? Answer : Superman

7 / 10 | Born this day in 1969, this person is considered one of the greatest attacking batsmen and all-rounder of all time. He is currently the only player to score over 10,000 runs and capture more than 300 wickets in ODI cricket. His explosive style led to his country winning the 1996 Cricket World Cup and a school conspiracy theory that he had a spring in his bat. Who was this batsman? Answer : Sanath Jayasuriya

8 / 10 | On this day in 1972, an extra second was added to the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) system. This was done to accommodate the difference caused by the slowdown of Earth's rotation. By what name is this second known, a reference to another addition that happens once every four years? Answer : The leap second

9 / 10 | On this day in 1973, passengers aboard a flight intercepted the path of a total solar eclipse over Mauritania and follows the moon's shadow. They were able to experience the longest total eclipse observation of 74 minutes. Using which supersonic commercial flight were they able to achieve this? Answer : Concorde