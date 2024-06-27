GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has June 30 ever given us?
Premium

Published - June 27, 2024 09:00 am IST

Berty Ashley
What is this bridge in London called?

What is this bridge in London called? | Photo Credit: Getty Images/istock

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

What was Swedish billionaire Ingvar Kamprad known for?
1 / 10 | On this day in 1860, the legendary Oxford ______ debate took place at the Oxford University Museum after the publication of a seminal paper. It is where Bishop Samuel Wilberforce asked Thomas Huxley whether either of his grandparents descended from monkeys. To which Huxley replied that he would not be ashamed about that, but would be, to be connected to a man who obscures the truth. What was this debate about, the first of many?
Answer : Evolution
