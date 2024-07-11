1. This day in 1850, Florida physician John Gorrie carried out the very first demonstration of something he had invented. He astonished the guests at a Bastille Day party on a hot evening in Florida by announcing that France gave her citizens what they wanted, and now he could give them what they wanted. What did he do that now comes as part of our daily appliances?

2. In 1865, on July 14, Edward Whymper and his team were the first to complete the ascent of Matterhorn, the iconic alpine mountain. It is iconic due to its near-symmetric pyramidal peak. A chocolate company that has a similarly shaped product uses the mountain in its logo. Which company?

3. On this day in 1902, Peruvian farmer Agustín Lizárraga led a team of workers to search for new lands for cultivation. After hours of scaling difficult terrain, he came across an ancient building. Realising the importance of the discovery, the team inscribed its name and left. Nine years later, an American explorer rediscovered the site and took credit. Which place is this, also known as the ‘Lost City of the Incas’?

4. Born this day in 1910, William Hanna was an American animator who, along with his friend Joseph Barbera, directed seven academy award films and made shows that have been translated into 28 languages. Their first and arguably most popular creation was a duo who rarely says a word but have been entertaining people since 1940. Which duo is this?

5. Robert Zildjian, born this day in 1923, was the second son of Avedis Zildjian III, who was the head of Avedis Zildjian Company, the oldest continuously operating musical instrument manufacturer in the world. Zildjian started his own company called ‘Sabian’ in 1981. Known worldover for their beautiful cymbals, which popular musical instrument does Zildjian and Sabian cater to?

6. On this day in 1942, at the Wardha session of Congress, a resolution was approved that authorised Mahatma Gandhi to campaign for India’s independence from Britain. The name of the campaign came from the unifying call to action demanding ‘An Orderly British Withdrawal’ from India. What was the name of this campaign?

7. In 1960, on July 14, English Zoologist Jane Goodall began her study of great apes in the wild at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania. Her untiring work with one particular species is responsible for us realising that they are also capable of rational thought and emotions such as joy and sorrow, something that was thought to be exclusive to humans till then. What species did she work with?

8. On this day in 1965, spacecraft Mariner 4 took the very first close-up photos of another planet in our universe. The photographs of a cratered, dead planet took approximately six hours to be transmitted back to Earth. Which planet did Mariner 4 give us a pic of?

9. This day in 1983, an arcade video game was released in Japan, beginning a popular franchise. It is often considered as the most successful and renowned gaming franchise with more than 830 million copies sold worldwide. What franchise is this that follows a pair of Italian twin plumbers on their adventures against gorillas and turtles?

10. In 2015, on July 14, NASA’s New Horizons probe performed the first flyby of another planet. This probe took pictures of this celestial neighbour, and thus completed the initial survey of the solar system. Although the object of the photo had lost its original status, it is still a wonderful feat of science. What did New Horizons take pictures of?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers 1. Ice from a refrigerator 2. Toblerone 3. Machu Picchu 4. Tom & Jerry 5. Drums (cymbals are the metal plates that ring out) 6. Quit India 7. Chimpanzees 8. Mars 9. Mario Bros. 10. Pluto

