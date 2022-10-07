Easy like Sunday morning

Hey, Ferb! I know what we’re going to do today: Phineas

1. On October 9, 1984, the popular children’s TV show Thomas & Friends premiered. The show about a blue steam engine was based on The Railway Series by Reverend Wilbert Awdry. The first two seasons had a narrator who was very well known as a musician. He narrated 26 stories and then returned in 2009 for a charity special episode. Born Richard Starkey, how better do we know him?

2. This TV show that started in 2013 was originally titled ‘Raffi and the Rescue Dogs’ but later changed to its present name. Each character is inspired by a real-life firefighter, police officer and construction worker and their name is a reference to that job. The catchy theme song has been nominated for an Emmy award and has multiple cover versions on YouTube. Which show is this that recently had a movie release?

3. Keith Chapman who created the series in the previous question is also responsible for another TV show with a very catchy theme song. The show started in 1998 with the premise of following the life of a building contractor, but soon his equipment and vehicles became more popular. Each of them had unique characteristics and even had a catchphrase. Which show was this?

4. This show was created after animators from Nickelodeon were observing preschoolers and found that kids loved exploring on their own. Originally called Tess, the central character was later made a Latina as there was a lack of Latino culture representation on children’s TV. Her iconic bob haircut, pink shirt, purple backpack and boots wearing sidekick have become cultural icons worldwide. What is the name of this interactive show that taught kids how to solve puzzles?

5. This is a stop-motion series created for Swiss TV in 1990. The show follows the life of a family of emperor penguins that live in the South Pole. The show was a hit globally due to the lack of an actual language, as all the characters spoke ‘penguinese’, which were sounds anyone could make. The titular character is a curious, mischievous penguin, named after the German word for penguin. What show is this?

6. This live-action, sketch comedy, puppet and animation show is one of the longest running in the world currently spanning 52 years. The characters have become cultural icons and spawned movies, other shows and parody videos. As of 2022, it has won 205 Emmy awards and 11 Grammy awards. What show is this?

7. This stop-motion TV series is a spin-off of the Wallace & Gromit franchise. The series follows the life of an unusually clever farm animal who likes adding adventure to an otherwise boring life as part of a flock. He tries to get his friends also excited but usually ends up getting into trouble. Following its resounding success a full-length movie was made in 2015, and another one in 2019, with the tagline ‘Farmageddon’. What show is this?

8. This TV show ran from 1997 to 2001 and was one of the first shows whose franchise generated over $1 billion in merchandise sales. The show has a very psychedelic feel as it was aimed at the attention span of infants. The name of the show is a reference to the fact that the four central characters have a monitor on their stomachs where videos are played. Which show is this that also has a cult following among university students in the U.K.?

9. This animated show was made by South Korean company Pinkfong in 2020. It follows Brooklyn and his friend William and their adventures. The first episode was called ‘All I want for Fishmas’. The show’s characters are all born from a viral song by Pinkfong, which, in 2022, became the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views. Named after the song, what is the name of the show?

10. This British TV show was started by three out-of-work friends who had to borrow money to animate the show, and in 2019 Hasbro acquired the owner of the franchise for $3.8 billion. Being a global hit, early episodes were re-edited to show the characters wearing seatbelts in cars, and helmets when on bikes. One of the characters, Miss Rabbit, who is great at whatever work she does, won an award from Queen Elizabeth, who confessed to being a fan of the show. Which show is this that is responsible for kids talking in a British accent?

Answers

1. Ringo Starr

2. PAW Patrol

3. Bob the Builder

4. Dora the Explorer

5. Pingu

6. Sesame Street

7. Shaun the Sheep

8. Teletubbies

9. Baby Shark’s Big Show

10. Peppa Pig

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley