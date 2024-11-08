Feminist perspectives are sometimes confined to rhetoric, but Duvvuri Vathsalendra is changing that. She is set to perform the Perini Thandavam — a dance form traditionally reserved for male dancers due to its vigorous, powerful movements — demonstrating that women can master and redefine this art form. She and her daughter Abhimanika are showcasing an evening of dance featuring Andhra and Perini Natyam dance forms, in Hyderabad, this weekend. This will be the duo’s first performance together.

As a student of Nataraja Ramakrishna — the visionary who revived Andhra Natyam and Perini Natyam — Vathsalendra will integrate these dance forms in her forthcoming performance. The high point is the Andhra Natyam piece Nava Janardhana Parijatham that depicts various episodes including the nine moods of Satyabhama, each embodying distinct aspects of her temperament.

Vathsalendra is determined to perform the entire Perini repertoire alongside her daughter, challenging conventions. Vathsalendra’s approach to Perini Thandavam is trailblazing. In a dance traditionally reserved for men, she has made history as the first woman to earn a Guinness World Record in 2017 for performing Perini Thandavam in its original, intense form. While most female dancers choose the gentler Lasya Natyam, Vathsalendra is determined to master the vigorous, powerful movements of the original Perini Thandavam, breaking gender norms and redefining the dance as a symbol of strength and resilience. She sees her role as a powerful statement of female empowerment, embodying the readiness for the battle that Perini represents — a theme she feels resonates deeply with the challenges faced by women today.

Multi-optional path

An advocate at the High Court in Telangana, Vathsalendra’s first performance took place in their family portico, where her impromptu dances captivated passersby and damaged her mother’s decor. Her formal initiation began with a rendition of Parvati Parinayam at the age of three, encouraged by a classical vocalist Vidya Sagar who saw potential in her passion. Vathsalendra’s dance journey flourished through school and college, leading her to tour extensively between 1978 and 1985, performing in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. A year after marrying in 1985, she established Nataraja Nrityaniketan, where she trained nearly 80 students for over a decade.

Simultaneously, she pursued a law degree and became a lawyer in 1995 and her legal career took priority over dance. Eventually, she returned to dancing, guided and encouraged by Bandi Perini Kumar, and supported by dancers Kala Krishna and Sanjay Vadapalli.

Expressing her excitement about performing with her daughter Abhimanika, Vathsalendra shares, “It will be as competitive as it is joyful.” She laughs, “I know all eyes will be on my daughter since she is young and full of energy, but I will give my best to match her skill and spirit on stage.”

(Andhra Natyam and Perini Thandavam: A classical dance showcase will be presented by D Vathsalendra and Abhimanika at Ravindra Bharati, Hyderabad, on November 10, 6pm)