The ‘Dubsmash’ girl

Dubsmash sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh uploaded her first Dubsmash video last year on a lark. The diversion was a welcome change of scene and she found the medium suited her. Her videos have been shared many times over. She’s one of the few, viral women ‘Dubsmashers’ in Kerala. Her take on Salim Kumar’s iconic dialogues have gone viral, shared/viewed many times over across various social media platforms.

“He is my favourite actor, I am a huge fan of his, I love his work and there is so much potential with his dialogues!”

Going viral was the last thing she expected, some of her videos have been viewed a more than a lakh times. Her initial videos went viral when they were uploaded by social media companies and “changed my life as I knew it.”

A natural mimic, she unabashedly, sans self-consciousness, channelises the actor, his mannerisms et al. She contorts her face, or make up and everything else it takes to get her act right.

“I wouldn’t have got this kind of attention and adulation had I been a film star or television actor.” Her father, actor/dancer the late Rajaram, wanted Sowbhagya to make a name for herself, on her talents. “Daddy encouraged me, he didn’t want me to beg for opportunities. He wanted me to create my own chances.” Her father, even in his absence, continues to be a guiding presence in her life she adds. Actor/dancer Thara Kalyan is her mother.

Explaining her work, she says she doesn’t use the Dubsmash app, instead converts videos to the MP3 format — selecting a scene and converting it to audio format on her phone. She then records her video. “I don’t show it to anybody before I upload a video. I upload it if I am convinced. I don’t have the patience to redo it, correct it.”

Her videos are spot on; the Salim Kumar impressions especially. An off day is typically spent making a few of these, “I learn the dialogues, which doesn’t take much time, set up the phone and I am on. Being a dancer helps with the expressions!”

Sowbhagya sounds wiser than her years when she says she is content, she doesn’t aspire for too much. The attention that came her way was just a bonus, but she is pragmatic. Since her grandmother and mother are actors, are films the next stop? “I am not chasing films. In films there is a quest for a ‘new face’, for every film. I don’t want to be the ‘old’ face after one film, I am far too sensitive for that. There are no guarantees and instability makes me uncomfortable.”

The adulation her ‘dubsmash’ skills have got her aside this year has been tough on Sowbhagya, her father passed away suddenly earlier this year. A loss she compares to suddenly losing one’s eyesight, it resulted in her relocating to Thiruvananthapuram where she teaches dance at her mother’s dance school. “I want to be a dance teacher as I like teaching than performing especially the teacher-student rapport!”

A post-graduate from the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, in dance and a University topper to boot, she looks forward to starting her doctoral research in dance. “My dance ‘education’ started when my mother was pregnant with me. I don’t remember a particular age that I started learning. I think I learnt to walk and dance simultaneously. As a toddler, my grandmother has told me, that I would wander on to the stage and dance when my mother performed.” She was three when she had her arangettam, she performs with her mother.