‘Don’t underestimate the power of senior citizens’

Red ants or kempiruve in Kannada are aggressive when their nest is disturbed. If provoked they swarm on the perceived intruder. Holding the skin stable they sting repeatedly.

Venkat Bharadwaj, a techie who tried to offer something different to Kannada cine buffs through his film A Day In The City and Bablusha is using red ants as a metaphor for the common man, to offer a realistic picture of the real estate business in Bengaluru. Besides this, the films also tackles the issue of black money circulation. The director cautions, “Don’t underestimate power of a senior citizen” in his new film Kempiruve, set to hit the screens on November 17.

Vekat seems to have a passion to tackle urban issues. In his first venture, A Day In The City, Venkat tackled issues such as urban governance and water crisis in our cities. In his second venture, Bablusha, a historical period drama, he looked at the life of common folk in the Vijayanagara kingdom, instead of taking the route of royal pomp. Now, he is all set to tackle real estate mafia, which is making life of the common man, especially senior citizens miserable. The title itself is different. Kempiruve with a tag line Jopana Kachchutte (Be careful, it will bite).

According Venkat, Kempiruve deals with a contemporary issue, how the real estate is hand-in-glove with politicians and how the land mafia has taken control of the modern day politics. The film tries to project the plight of the middle class, which has become victims of unholy nexuses.

Dattanna, a popular actor and recipient of three National Awards, is essaying the character of a retired middle-class man. “He loves the company of his friends. Though, he is not respected at home, the society looks up to him. He gets into the real estate business for money, but cannot stand the immorality of that field. His fight against the forces of evil forms the crux of the film,” says Venkat showering all praises for the performance of Dattanna in the film. He has chosen Sayyaji Shinde — a multilingual actor for the role of the politician in the movie, as he felt, Shinde perfectly suits that character.

Ask him what made him to choose a story surrounding the real estate, black money and old related issues and he replies, “The idea struck me, when I was taking a stroll in a park in South Bengaluru. Usually senior citizens, who assemble in the mornings and evenings discuss about the way the present urbanisation, especially real estate business is making their lives miserable. I decided to make the film and wrote the script in two months. When the script was ready, I found Dattana as the only one, who could do justice to the character of the protagonist. When I approached Dattanna, he liked the script as the character has multiple dimensions. I hope people identify with Dattanna’s character,” Venkat says.

As for using the red ant as a metaphor for common man, the director explains, “The common man will react like the red ant when disturbed. Connecting him with the red ants, was a challenge for me. After Bablusha friends asked me to work on a script, which would address the problem faced by the common man in an urbanised, post liberal society. As we read about people being cheated by the real estate mafia, because of its connection with power on a daily basis, I thought, this would be a perfect issue to handle. When I started researching on the subject, the harsh reality and the dark side of the real estate mafia slowly unveiled before me.”

With Dattanna agreeing to essay lead role, everything started falling in place.

Though team planned to shoot in 27 days, because of his cooperation, shooting completed in 25 days. Venkat faced problems in getting an old house in crowded Gandhi Bazar for shooting. "We took one month to search for the house, which had not been shown in earlier films. But no body was ready. Finally, we got 120-year old house in Market Street of Gandhi Bazaar. Interestingly, the owner of the house agreed to allow shooting after learning that Dattanna was acting the film,” narrates Venkat.

“Dattanna is a legendary artiste and a fantastic performer.”

Venkat also has a word of praise for the technical team, including Chandan, who edited the film. “His editing is sharp, you won’t find even a single jerk. Likewise the work of the director of photography Vishwas is brilliant.”

Ask Dattanna, about the preparation for the role and he responds, “There is no need to prepare specially for this role, as the film depicts the happening around us without glamorising it for the sake of effect. It is enough, if an actor understands how to react to a particular situation, genuinely.”

Now all that is to be seen is whether audience will experience ‘real’ bite of Kempiruve.