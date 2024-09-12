ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump dismisses Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, praises Brittany Mahomes

Updated - September 12, 2024 12:53 pm IST

The former president’s remarks highlight a potential cultural clash, as Swift has become politically outspoken, while Brittany Mahomes, a known Trump supporter, has maintained a public friendship with Swift

The Hindu Bureau

Donald Trump and Taylor Swift | Photo Credit: AP/Reuters

Donald Trump took aim at Taylor Swift for endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, during a “Fox & Friends” interview. Swift, who formally endorsed Harris shortly after their first debate, praised the vice president’s leadership and commitment to key issues such as LGBTQ+ rights and women’s health.

Trump, however, responded dismissively, stating, “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan.” He referred to Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in contrast to Swift. Trump added that Swift “always endorses a Democrat” and predicted that she would “probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

The former president’s remarks highlight a potential cultural clash, as Swift has become politically outspoken, while Brittany Mahomes, a known Trump supporter, has maintained a public friendship with Swift. The two women were photographed together earlier this month at the U.S. Open, sparking controversy online.

Swift’s endorsement of Harris emphasized her belief in the vice president’s calm leadership, contrasting it with the “chaos” she associates with Trump’s tenure. Swift’s statement concluded with a call for unity and progress under Harris’ leadership.

