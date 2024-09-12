GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Donald Trump dismisses Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, praises Brittany Mahomes

The former president’s remarks highlight a potential cultural clash, as Swift has become politically outspoken, while Brittany Mahomes, a known Trump supporter, has maintained a public friendship with Swift

Updated - September 12, 2024 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift

Donald Trump and Taylor Swift | Photo Credit: AP/Reuters

Donald Trump took aim at Taylor Swift for endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, during a “Fox & Friends” interview. Swift, who formally endorsed Harris shortly after their first debate, praised the vice president’s leadership and commitment to key issues such as LGBTQ+ rights and women’s health.

Trump, however, responded dismissively, stating, “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan.” He referred to Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in contrast to Swift. Trump added that Swift “always endorses a Democrat” and predicted that she would “probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

MTV VMA’s 2024: Taylor Swift wins big, ties Beyoncé’s record and thanks Travis Kelce

The former president’s remarks highlight a potential cultural clash, as Swift has become politically outspoken, while Brittany Mahomes, a known Trump supporter, has maintained a public friendship with Swift. The two women were photographed together earlier this month at the U.S. Open, sparking controversy online.

Swift’s endorsement of Harris emphasized her belief in the vice president’s calm leadership, contrasting it with the “chaos” she associates with Trump’s tenure. Swift’s statement concluded with a call for unity and progress under Harris’ leadership.

Published - September 12, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Related Topics

music / USA / World / Music Personalities

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.