Documentary on ‘Naatu Naatu’ lyricist Chandrabose wins award

December 12, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

A documentary on Oscar award-winning lyricist Chandrabose, famous for penning the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the Telugu movie ‘RRR’, has won an award at 12th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival.

The documentary, titled “Oscar Challagariga”, is about lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose who received the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

The documentary, produced and directed by senior journalist Chilkuri Sushil Rao, was given a special mention award at the film Festival held in Mumbai on Sunday. Rambhul Singh, founder-director of Mini Box Office which organised the festival, announced the list of award winners after the screenings.

The movie captures the atmosphere and celebrations in Mr. Chandrabose’s village Challagariga in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana, which the lyricist visited for the first time on April 2 after winning the prestigious award.

The documentary also features an impromptu dance by Mr. Chandrabose’s wife, Suchitra, a well-known choreographer.

