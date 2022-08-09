Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’ announced by Netflix

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

August 09, 2022 11:41 IST

‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’ will chart Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship and marriage, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married earlier this year in one of Kollywood’s most anticipated weddings. The couple, who had been dating for a few years now after working together first in Shivan’s 2015 directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, tied the knot at a resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9.

Now, streaming platform Netflix has announced an “intimate documentary” titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale on the couple’s relationship and marriage, to be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The project is produced by Vignesh and Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures.

The couple’s wedding was attended by close friends, family members, and several celebrities from the film fraternity such as actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, directors Mani Ratnam, Atlee, and producer Boney Kapoor among others.

The synopsis of the show reads: “Actor Nayanthara recently got married in a fairytale wedding to ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. As they are both poised to start this new phase in life, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale gives an all-access peek into their lives, the marriage, and beyond. We try to unpack who the intensely private Nayanthara is, and how Vignesh has made her harness the full power of her talent and love - as an artist and a woman.”