Entertainment

Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’ announced by Netflix

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
The Hindu BureauAugust 09, 2022 11:41 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 11:41 IST

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married earlier this year in one of Kollywood’s most anticipated weddings. The couple, who had been dating for a few years now after working together first in Shivan’s 2015 directorial  Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, tied the knot at a resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9.

Now, streaming platform Netflix has announced an “intimate documentary” titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale on the couple’s relationship and marriage, to be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The project is produced by Vignesh and Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures.

The couple’s wedding was attended by close friends, family members, and several celebrities from the film fraternity such as actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, directors Mani Ratnam, Atlee, and producer Boney Kapoor among others.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The synopsis of the show reads: “Actor Nayanthara recently got married in a fairytale wedding to ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. As they are both poised to start this new phase in life,  Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale gives an all-access peek into their lives, the marriage, and beyond. We try to unpack who the intensely private Nayanthara is, and how Vignesh has made her harness the full power of her talent and love - as an artist and a woman.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
English cinema
television
Tamil cinema
Read more...