ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor pleads guilty in death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

Published - October 03, 2024 03:07 am IST - LOS ANGELES

Dr. Mark Chavez entered the plea during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. At sentencing, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Reuters

Actor Matthew Perry. File Image | Photo Credit: Reuters

One of two California doctors who were among the five people charged in the overdose death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of illegally distributing the drug ketamine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mark Chavez entered the plea during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. At sentencing, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Matthew Perry’s assistant among five people charged in ‘Friends’ star’s death

Another physician charged in the case, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, has pleaded not guilty, as has co-defendant Jasveen Sangha, who authorities said was an illicit supplier of the drug and was known as the "ketamine queen." The pair are scheduled to go on trial in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who admitted to injecting Perry, and the alleged middleman who said he obtained ketamine from Sangha, have already pleaded guilty to charges they faced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities said Plasencia purchased ketamine from Chavez, and in text messages to Chavez discussing the amount to charge Perry for the drug wrote: "I wonder how much this moron will pay."

Plasencia administered ketamine to Perry and supplied vials that were injected by the assistant, according to court documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor charged in ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry’s death expected to plead guilty

Perry died at age 54 in October 2023 from "acute effects" of ketamine and other factors that caused him to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub, according to a December 2023 autopsy report.

The actor had publicly acknowledged decades of substance abuse, including during the years he starred as Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s television sitcom "Friends."

Matt Binninger, Chavez's attorney, told reporters in August that his client was "doing everything in his power to cooperate, to help in this situation."

"He’s incredibly remorseful," Binninger said.

The lawyer added that Chavez's regret stemmed not from Perry's celebrity but from the fact that "someone who was trying to seek treatment died."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US