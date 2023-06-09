HamberMenu
Disney+ Hotstar to offer free streaming of Cricket World Cup, Asia Cup to mobile users

India will host this year’s Asia Cup in September while also hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which will take place from October 5 to November 19

June 09, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India’s Shardul Thakur plays a shot during play on day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval, in London

India’s Shardul Thakur plays a shot during play on day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval, in London | Photo Credit: GLYN KIRK

Disney+ Hotstar, on Friday, announced that smartphone users in India can watch this year’s Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for free on the OTT platform. The free streaming is also applicable for tablets.

OTT streaming will need satellite bandwidth: Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar collective

This comes after this year’s IPL which set record viewership numbers for both television and digital platforms. The media rights for the games were split for the first time with Disney Star getting the TV rights and Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema nabbing the digital rights. Interestingly, JioCinema streamed the games for free on their platform.

Disney+ Hotstar’s decision to make cricket free-to-view will reportedly benefit the 540 million smartphone users across the country. Interestingly, Disney Star has secured the broadcasting rights for all ICC tournaments till 2027.

India will host this year’s Asia Cup in September while also hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which will take place from October 5 to November 19. Asia Cup will feature 13 matches while the World Cup will have 48 matches.

