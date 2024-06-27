ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Adventure cruise ship to set sail from Singapore in 2025

Published - June 27, 2024 02:36 pm IST

Disney Cruise Line’s new vessel Disney Adventure will house seven immersive experience zones inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel worlds

Gowri S
Gowri S

A rendering of the Disney Adventure ship | Photo Credit: special arrangement

It is not often (read: never) that one gets to sail with Captain Mickey Mouse and his entourage of entertainers, all from the fantastical worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel on the high seas. Imagine a navy blue hull, white top deck, yellow lifeboats…Disney Cruise Line’s newest vessel, Disney Adventure, is set to embark on three and four-night voyages from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre in 2025 for the next five years, making it their first vessel to homeport in Asia. At a media event held in Singapore amid surprise appearances by Buzz (Toystory), Spiderman, and Elsa (Frozen), the cruise line gave a sneak peek into the ship, which is still under construction in Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why a cruise would be the best option for a memorable vacation?

“At the centre of this experience will be beloved Disney characters with stories of imagination, fantasy and discovery. Captain Mickey will embody the spirit of Disney Adventure,” says Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager, Asia at Disney Cruise Line. The cruise line marks 25 years of existence this year — they first launched in 1998. 

Disney characters with Sarah Fox, Laura Cabo and Lee Hawkins | Photo Credit: Daryl Goh

The passenger capacity of the 2,08,000-gross-ton Disney Adventure is estimated to be approximately 6,700 with around 2,500 crew members. In what seems to be a seamless marriage of design, entertainment, and technology, the ship will be divided into seven immersive experience zones. “The ship is laid out like a treasure map with experiences, where magic meets the sea,” says Laura Cabo, portfolio executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. All seven areas are inspired by Disney storytelling. The first is Disney Imagination Garden, the ship’s emotional heart with a garden: an enchanted valley laid through the vessel. “Here, you may see characters flying around behind you,” adds Laura. Wayfinder Bay, an open-air oasis under the sun, where sky meets the sea, is a poolside retreat inspired by the Pacific Islands-artistry of Moana.

Kerala sets its sights on cruise tourism, invites EoI

Toystory Place is a playland with themed-food venues and water play areas where characters from Pixar’s Toy Story come alive. Disney Discovery Reef is where families can shop and dine alongside their favourite aquatic characters set in nautical storylines. “Think, Luca, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo…” adds Laura. Townsquare is where the Disney royals hang out — there will be lounges, cafes, and restaurants that inspire a “summer in full bloom” in the company of Ariel, Rapunzel and Jasmine. San Fransokyo is inspired by Big Hero 6, and exudes a street market hosting shops, cinemas and more. Marvel’s larger than life characters will unite at Marvel’s Landin, a zone for adventure aimed at all ages. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Disney Adventure map shows seven themed areas, each with dozens of characters and experiences. | Photo Credit: ©Disney

“Our team has hidden Easter eggs through the ship that may interest Asian audiences,” adds Laura. Specific details about bookings and accommodation options will come at a later date, concludes Sarah.   

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

The Hindu Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US