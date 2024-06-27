Disney Adventure cruise ship to set sail from Singapore in 2025

It is not often (read: never) that one gets to sail with Captain Mickey Mouse and his entourage of entertainers, all from the fantastical worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel on the high seas. Imagine a navy blue hull, white top deck, yellow lifeboats…Disney Cruise Line’s newest vessel, Disney Adventure, is set to embark on three and four-night voyages from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre in 2025 for the next five years, making it their first vessel to homeport in Asia. At a media event held in Singapore amid surprise appearances by Buzz (Toystory), Spiderman, and Elsa (Frozen), the cruise line gave a sneak peek into the ship, which is still under construction in Germany.

“At the centre of this experience will be beloved Disney characters with stories of imagination, fantasy and discovery. Captain Mickey will embody the spirit of Disney Adventure,” says Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager, Asia at Disney Cruise Line. The cruise line marks 25 years of existence this year — they first launched in 1998.

The passenger capacity of the 2,08,000-gross-ton Disney Adventure is estimated to be approximately 6,700 with around 2,500 crew members. In what seems to be a seamless marriage of design, entertainment, and technology, the ship will be divided into seven immersive experience zones. “The ship is laid out like a treasure map with experiences, where magic meets the sea,” says Laura Cabo, portfolio executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. All seven areas are inspired by Disney storytelling. The first is Disney Imagination Garden, the ship’s emotional heart with a garden: an enchanted valley laid through the vessel. “Here, you may see characters flying around behind you,” adds Laura. Wayfinder Bay, an open-air oasis under the sun, where sky meets the sea, is a poolside retreat inspired by the Pacific Islands-artistry of Moana.

Toystory Place is a playland with themed-food venues and water play areas where characters from Pixar’s Toy Story come alive. Disney Discovery Reef is where families can shop and dine alongside their favourite aquatic characters set in nautical storylines. “Think, Luca, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo…” adds Laura. Townsquare is where the Disney royals hang out — there will be lounges, cafes, and restaurants that inspire a “summer in full bloom” in the company of Ariel, Rapunzel and Jasmine. San Fransokyo is inspired by Big Hero 6, and exudes a street market hosting shops, cinemas and more. Marvel’s larger than life characters will unite at Marvel’s Landin, a zone for adventure aimed at all ages.

“Our team has hidden Easter eggs through the ship that may interest Asian audiences,” adds Laura. Specific details about bookings and accommodation options will come at a later date, concludes Sarah.