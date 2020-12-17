Reality start-up show ‘Kuberan’s House’ in pursuit of ideas

HYDERABAD:

17 December 2020 16:50 IST

Kuberan’s House, a reality television show featuring Sonu Sood, hopes to bridge the gap between aspiring entrepreneurs and investors

We have seen social media posts on people inventing hacks to create business opportunities and survive. Now director Sanjeev K Kumar is set to pay a tribute to what he calls the ‘great Indian jugaad’ phenomenon with a reality start-up show, which incidentally is his 100th TV show. Sanjeev, the only director to have worked in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali and Odia television, makes his Hindi small screen debut. Sanjeev has carved a niche with popular shows like Jabardasth, Dhee and Cash (Telugu) and Celebrity Kabaddi league.

Sanjeev Kumar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Advertising

Advertising

With Sonu Sood as the sutradhar (narrator), Kuberan’s House (tentative name for the show) was conceptualised by Sanjeev along with his long-time associates Ram Gowda and Ranjith Royal. During a telephonic interaction, Sanjeev mentions that the focus of the show is to bring entrepreneurs from local forums — people from tier 2 and tier 3 cities with original ideas — to the centre stage and help them start a business venture. “I will help you get money out of your own idea,” mentions Sanjeev. It was watching social media posts on desi spins that triggered Sanjeev’s imagination during lockdown. “The native variations were amazing and inspiring,” he says. Once Sonu came on board, his team of 54 people in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai set the process rolling and reached out to various people across India.

Individuals have to log on to kuberanshouse.com and fill in the application form with details. After an initial screening, a panel of experts from IIT Kharagpur and BITS Pilani (domain partners) evaluates agro, robotics and artificial intelligence ideas on their uniqueness, and also whether they can be converted into a business model.

While the channel modalities are still under wraps, the company has received 15,000 applications (till December 8) from across India. The final 60 individuals will be part of a 15-episode series with three ideas being pitched in every episode. Unlike a typical reality show with a winner and loser, this series is about pitching and convincing one’s entrepreneurial idea to four investors as judges.

While Sonu Sood acts as a bridge between the contestants and judges (introducing contestants with recaps) the show combines entertainment (expect celebrity guests), games and negotiations. The secret room (to discuss money offered by investors) will see family discussions too. “It is often seen that in India an individual consults his family members while discussing deals. We want to bring in the human element and let the television audience discover the person and the family behind him,” adds Sanjeev.

The idea is to take this concept further in its Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions. “If an applicant doesn’t make it to the national platform, he will be featured in our regional shows,” he says. “It is easy to fulfill entrepreneurship dreams in this digital world, but many people are not aware of the financial process. We want to simplify that and show that if your idea is good enough, the investor will come to you.”