Reality show Entertainment

New season of Drama Juniors – The Next Superstar

(L to R) SV Krishna Reddy, Pradeep Machiraju, Renu Desai and singer Sunitha   | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The new season of Drama Juniors is back on television with a title Drama Juniors– The Next Superstar. Participants for the show have been selected through auditions held digitally across the two Telugu states. The show provides a platform for youngsters to showcase their acting skill. The show that has completed four seasons will have Pradeep Machiraju as the host and Telugu film director S.V. Krishna Reddy who makes his television début as a judge. Also on the judges panel are singer Sunitha and actor/producer Renu Desai.

Says S.V Krishna Reddy, “Drama Juniors is a platform that brings talent from the Telugu states to the forefront. The stage has given the Telugu film industry many child actors in the past who have been recognized by the masses. This year too, I’m hoping to see new talent emerge.”

Drama Juniors – The Next Superstar airs on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD on Sundays at 8 pm.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 4:33:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/director-kv-krishna-reddy-dbuts-as-a-judge-on-the-new-season-of-drama-juniors-the-next-superstar/article34343896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY