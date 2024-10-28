ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 concert in Delhi faces backlash over mismanagement

Updated - October 28, 2024 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Diljit Dosanjh | Photo Credit: Amy Harris

A weekend concert by Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Delhi turned into a night of chaos for some fans, according to one attendee who shared his experience online. The concert was part of Dosanjh’s highly anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, and while fans were excited to see him perform, the event’s organization left many disappointed.

The attendee, Siddharth, posted a thread on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed frustration over what he described as “absolute chaos.” Despite spending ₹15,000 for Gold Pit tickets, Siddharth and others faced issues even before the show started. “Even after paying so much, we were left waiting endlessly,” he said, noting that gates didn’t open until 5:30 PM, and the concert was delayed until 8 PM. Instead of a warm-up act, attendees were left with repetitive advertisements.

He also pointed out the lack of basic amenities, highlighting the unhygienic and unlit washrooms available to women, and shared a concerning incident where a girl in the Gold Pit fainted, yet no staff initially came to her aid. “Eventually, she was taken to the first aid, and then to the hospital, but this happened before the concert even started,” he reported.

The disarray extended to the food and beverage stations, where limited counters led to long wait times and frustrations. “To top it off, drinks were served in glasses, causing even more delays,” Siddharth said. After a confrontation between the crowd and management, the beverage service was abruptly halted, leaving many without water for the remainder of the concert.

ED crack down on tickets sale ‘scam’ in Coldplay, Diljeet concerts, conducts raids in five States

He concluded that while Dosanjh’s performance was exceptional, the chaotic experience made the event feel like a “total rip-off.”

Organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, with Zomato Live handling ticketing, the tour has already broken records, becoming the fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert event in Indian history.

The Delhi shows mark the beginning of a 10-city tour for Dosanjh, which will take him across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

