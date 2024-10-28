GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 concert in Delhi faces backlash over mismanagement

The Delhi shows mark the beginning of a 10-city tour for Dosanjh, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29

Updated - October 28, 2024 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh | Photo Credit: Amy Harris

A weekend concert by Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Delhi turned into a night of chaos for some fans, according to one attendee who shared his experience online. The concert was part of Dosanjh’s highly anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, and while fans were excited to see him perform, the event’s organization left many disappointed.

The attendee, Siddharth, posted a thread on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed frustration over what he described as “absolute chaos.” Despite spending ₹15,000 for Gold Pit tickets, Siddharth and others faced issues even before the show started. “Even after paying so much, we were left waiting endlessly,” he said, noting that gates didn’t open until 5:30 PM, and the concert was delayed until 8 PM. Instead of a warm-up act, attendees were left with repetitive advertisements.

He also pointed out the lack of basic amenities, highlighting the unhygienic and unlit washrooms available to women, and shared a concerning incident where a girl in the Gold Pit fainted, yet no staff initially came to her aid. “Eventually, she was taken to the first aid, and then to the hospital, but this happened before the concert even started,” he reported.

The disarray extended to the food and beverage stations, where limited counters led to long wait times and frustrations. “To top it off, drinks were served in glasses, causing even more delays,” Siddharth said. After a confrontation between the crowd and management, the beverage service was abruptly halted, leaving many without water for the remainder of the concert.

ED crack down on tickets sale ‘scam’ in Coldplay, Diljeet concerts, conducts raids in five States

He concluded that while Dosanjh’s performance was exceptional, the chaotic experience made the event feel like a “total rip-off.”

Organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, with Zomato Live handling ticketing, the tour has already broken records, becoming the fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert event in Indian history.

The Delhi shows mark the beginning of a 10-city tour for Dosanjh, which will take him across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

Published - October 28, 2024 11:36 am IST

Related Topics

music / music festival / pop music

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.