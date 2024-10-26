Singer Diljit Dosanjh visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Friday (October 25, 2024) night to offer prayers. Several videos and images from his visit surfaced online. In a video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram, Diljit was seen seeking blessings at the Gurudwara.

Diljit is currently in India for the Indian leg of his famous Dil-Luminati Tour. Earlier on Friday, the ‘Kinni Kinni’ hitmaker posted a video on Instagram of him landing in India and meeting with desi fans. Sharing pictures from his flight, Diljit expressed excitement for the upcoming concert, set to take place on Saturday and Sunday (October 26 and October 27, 2024) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Diljit’s tour has been ongoing for several weeks, with performances in the US and Europe. Now, he’s set to begin the Indian leg of his tour. After Delhi, he’ll perform in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

On the acting front, Diljit recently announced his role in Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel, reportedly set against the Battle of Longewala, is expected to begin filming in November