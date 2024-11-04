ADVERTISEMENT

Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Diljit Dosanjh apologises at Jaipur concert for fake ticket scams in his tour, urges caution

Updated - November 04, 2024 02:09 pm IST

The singer addressed the issue during his concert at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Diljit Dosanjh | Photo Credit: PTI

Singer Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday (November 2, 2024) addressed the fake ticket scam that rocked his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 concerts in Delhi last month.

During his concert at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur on Saturday, Dosanjh expressed regret about fans falling prey to a ticketing scam. “If you were affected by the ticket scam, I apologise. We are not responsible for this. Authorities are looking into the matter,” said the singer, adding that his team weren’t aware of what was happening. “Our tickets sold out so fast, even we didn’t get to know,” he said.

In season of ‘ticket scalping’, it’s back to fakes

Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh in a group picture with Delhi Police officers after his Dil-luminati concert, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Dosanjh also advised his fans to be cautious of such scams and to only buy tickets from authorised sellers. Organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 has partnered with Zomato Live to handle ticketing.

The singer’s twin concerts in Delhi took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26 and October 27. It saw the singer enthral thousands of fans with his chart-topping tracks like “Lover”, “5 Taara”, “Do You Know”, “Ikk Kudi” from “Udta Punjab”, and many more.

Unfortunately, the concerts fell prey to black-marketing of tickets. Earlier, ticket aggregating platform BookMyShow faced heat after tickets for British band Coldplay’s upcoming Mumbai concert were sold out in just minutes on the platforms, leading to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices.

Following the rapid sellout, numerous reports emerged of individuals being deceived through fraudulent ticket sales. Many fans discovered that they were sold fake tickets or charged exorbitant prices for legitimate ones. Post this, the Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and conducted searches at over 13 locations on October 25.

Coldplay concert: Petition seeks guidelines to prevent online ticket scalping, touting and black marketing

It is to be noted that Dosanjh’s Delhi concerts also faced backlash over severe mismanagement from the organisers. A fan who attended the concert pointed out the lack of basic amenities, highlighting the unhygienic and unlit washrooms available to women, and shared a concerning incident where a girl in the Gold Pit fainted, yet no staff initially came to her aid.

In recent years, Dosanjh has transcended cultural and language barriers to become one of the most prominent South Asian artists on the global stage. A pivotal moment in his journey was his 2022 performance at Coachella, where he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the iconic festival. In June, Dosanjh appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed his popular tracks “G.O.A.T.” and “Born to Shine.”

