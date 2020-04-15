Designer Farah Khan Ali’s house staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has revealed that a member of her in-house staff has been tested positive for the COVID-19.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Ms. Khan said the staff member was taken to a hospital post his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” she tweeted.

In a later post, Farah, who is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan and sister of Sussanne Khan (Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife), praised the local municipal body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the team of doctors for the way they dealt with the patient.

Farah’s sister Sussanne is currently living with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to spend time with their two sons during the lockdown.

Farah Khan Ali./ File photo

“Have to say the @mybmc and their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with COVID patients. The way they handled the situation and picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift and timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go @AUThackeray,” she added.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for COVID-19. Recently, Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughters, Shaza and Zoa, were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.

Mr. Karim, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is still under medical care.